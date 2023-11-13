Number of cultivated plants increased from 7,800 units in 2022 to almost 64,000 in 2023, according to research

São Paulo showed an increase in the number of grape plants by more than 720% in 1 year: it went from 7.8 thousand units planted in 2022 to almost 64 thousand in 2023. The data are from IEA (Institute of Agricultural Economics), from State Department of Agriculture and Supply.

According to the survey, the increase was due to the following factors:

increase in the winery tourism market;

high amount of rain;

double pruning management.

Rainfall and management allow for a harvest of fine grapes and, consequently, the production of higher quality wines for consumers.

As a result, the sector has attracted more investors. According to the Sectoral Chamber of Viticulture, Wines and Derivatives – linked to the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock– there are at least 40 gourmet wineries in the following locations:

Espírito Santo do Pinhal;

São Roque;

Jundiaí;

Louveira;

Indaiatuba.

According to Célia Carbonari, president of the sectoral chamber, grape production in the State leads to high employability.

“Depending on the complexity of the land, you employ 1 to 2 employees per hectare. Unlike soy, corn, sugar cane and even livestock farming, which sometimes employs one person for every 120 or 150 hectares”he stated.

Furthermore, Carbonari declared that viticulture helps in the employability of other segments, boosting commerce and services such as accommodation and gastronomy.

DOUBLE PRUNING

Also according to the IEA, the increase in the quality of wine produced in São Paulo was due to work that began 20 years ago. During this period, producers began to adopt double pruning of vines.

This is a method that adopts an inversion in the plant cycle, which allows the maturation and harvesting of grapes to take place in winter – a time with less rain and a high temperature range.

With the adoption of the modality, the State has received international awards. In April this year, wines from São Paulo received medals at the Decanter Wine Awards 2023.

In the competition, more than 18 thousand labels were evaluated.

*With information from São Paulo government news agency.