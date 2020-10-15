Highlights: GRAP is being implemented in five cities of Delhi-NCR

Agencies will be alert according to the level of pollution

Construction work, industries will be banned as soon as health emergency comes

Health emergency may come by the end of October

Special Correspondent, New Delhi

With the increase in pollution, GRAP is being implemented in 5 cities of Delhi-NCR from today. Under this, according to pollution agencies have to implement pre-determined arrangements. From today, diesel, petrol and kerosene burning generators will be banned in Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, including Delhi. This ban will remain in force till 15 March.

CNG, PNG and electric generators will be able to run as before. This system was implemented in 2017 on the direction of the Supreme Court. EPCA monitors it in Delhi NCR. However, this is the first time that generators have been completely banned in five cities of NCR. However, in Gurugram and Faridabad in Haryana, power supply is still dependent on thousands of people. In such a situation, they may have a lot of problems.

Smog has started appearing in Delhi for the last two days. In the meantime, agencies are assuming that by the end of October, there may be a health emergency. Apart from the ban on generators, the cleaning of roads will be fully mechanized from today. Manual sweeping will be prohibited. Various teams of CPCB and DPCC will monitor the situation in their respective areas including hot spots. Along with this, instructions have been issued by CPCB to resolve the complaints related to pollution received on the CPCB’s Sameer app in just 24 hours.

The DPCC has issued instructions to all agencies regarding GRAP. In which it has been said that on the instructions of EPCA, from October 15, in the capital, it has been asked to ban diesel and polluting generators. According to DPCC, DMs of all 11 districts, DCPs, DCs of all three MCDs, Secretaries of NDMC, CEO of Delhi Cantt Board have been asked to make arrangements to follow these instructions and submit their daily action report.

Discount diesel generators here

Hospital, Nursing Home, Health Care Facility

Elevator, accelerator, lift

Railway Service, Railway Station

DMRC service consisting of trains and stations

Airport and ISBT

Data Center of NIC (National Information Center)

What happens in GRAP

Bad Air (201 to 300)

– Prohibition of burning of garbage, monitoring of brick kilns, sprinkling water on the roads, mechanized swiping

Extremely Bad Air (301 to 400)

– Increase in parking fees by three to four times, increase service of bus and metro, stop use of coal and wood in hotels dhabas, provide heaters to guards etc. with the help of RWA

Serious (401 to 500)

– Brick kilns, stone crushers and hot mix plants closed, NCR based coal based power plants closed, public transport increased

Very severe or medical emergency (more than 500)

In Delhi, barring the essential services, the entry of other trucks can be considered, the construction work stopped, the odd even scheme on trains with the least relaxation, the closure of the school can be considered.