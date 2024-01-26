“History is a war against time, as it calls to new life facts and heroes of the past”: in this battle, automotively speaking, there are those who have free rein (because in fact they have no history, see the Chinese manufacturers) , and those who are instead engaged in a constant struggle. Alessandro Manzoni was obviously referring to motor heroes but every world has its own. And many here live near Modena.

Maserati knows something about the fact that with its GranTurismo it brought back one of the brand's icons, effectively writing a new chapter in a story that began 75 years ago with the Maserati A6 1500 and then continued with legends of the caliber of the 3500 GT or the Ghibli . Hence the idea of ​​reproducing all the classic proportions of the brand's cars on the modern GranTurismo. That is, a long bonnet, a central bodywork intersected by the four fenders and a roof line that drops sharply to emphasize the curve of the pillar which – as always – features the iconic Trident logo. But it's not just a question of style, it's also a question of soul: these Maseratis have always been fast but very comfortable cars, sporty but “mile-intensive”, perfect for long journeys, perhaps for four people and with a bit of luggage.

So perfect coherence with the story. And, in this case, seeing facts and heroes of the past come back to new life is a pure joy for fans. But there's more. The pride of seeing a machine truly made in Italy. Yes, because the GranTurismo was not only born in Mirafiori (although that would already be enough given the times) but was also entirely developed at the Maserati Innovation Lab in Modena and therefore truly manages to embody “Italian luxury performance”, a typical concept of all Maserati models. The engine also follows the same philosophy: it was designed and therefore produced in Italy. And so he earned his own name (this rarely happens), in homage to the symbol of Maserati itself and its trident: “Neptune”. We are talking about the now famous biturbo V6 of the MC20 available here in two versions: Modena with 490 horsepower and Trofeo with 550 HP.

Alternatively, there will also be the electric GranTurismo Folgore with 800 volt technology and three powerful 300 kW permanent magnet motors. Battery with a nominal capacity of 92.5 kWh and a discharge capacity of 560 kW, to continuously transmit approximately 760 HP to the wheels. But this is another story and concerns the future of the brand which from Formula E, where it races officially, inherits a lot of technology, such as the specific structure and the innovative layout of the battery which determine the containment of the height of the vehicle at 1,353 mm, or the shape of the battery pack, called “T-bone”, which avoids placing the battery modules under the seats, moving them mainly around the central tunnel and therefore significantly lowering the famous “H point” of the car. It is the famous transfer of technology from racing to the road dear to Maserati. Of course, the 3500 GT had an engine derived from the 250F Formula 1 with which Fangio had won the world championship, but times change.

Returning to today's GranTurismo, beautiful “thermal” and without strange hybrid aids, the new model is the result of an innovative project that makes extensive use of lightweight materials such as aluminum and magnesium, together with high-performance steel. The Atlantis High electrical/electronic architecture is also completely new, based on canFD messages sent at speeds of up to 2 ms. The system is also equipped with advanced level 5 cybersecurity and flash-over-the-air features. The centerpiece is the Vehicle Domain Control Module (VDCM) master controller, a 100% Maserati project which consists of software that provides 360° control of all the car's most important systems, for the best driving experience in all conditions.

The customer doesn't notice anything because the interior has a very classic layout, even if the tribute to inevitable modernity comes from the Maserati Intelligent Assistant (MIA) multimedia system, the latest generation infotainment, a comfort display that brings together the main functions in an integrated touchscreen interface, a digital clock, the Head-up Display (available as an option) and the Sonus faber Audio system: 14 speakers and 2D surround, with a power of 860 W. And for those who still want more plus there's the optional High Premium audio stereo with 19 speakers, 2D and 3D surround sound with powerful amplification, up to 1,195 W.

In short, the GranTurismo is truly “all the Maserati there is”, an expensive model (this too in the wake of history because the cars of the trident in this category have always been on the top of the world) given that the price list goes from 180 thousand euros up. In exchange, however, apart from an important piece of history, you take home a kind of missile that always goes very fast and which, if necessary, can be transformed into a track car or a comfortable sedan. This is thanks to the possible driving style sets with the most extreme “Corsa” which even surpasses all the Adas. The drivers are grateful because only in this way will they be able to exploit all their driving skills and the extraordinary power of the V6 Nettuno which in this mode (but also in the others is no joke), pushes and howls like a maniac. In any case, one thing should not be forgotten: we are faced with a model that can already be considered collectible given that the entire Maserati range will run exclusively on battery power in a few years: by 2030.