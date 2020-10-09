Grants The Wihuri Foundation distributed the largest grant amount in its history

The total amount of the fund’s grants this year is EUR 12.8 million.

Jenny and Antti Wihurin on Friday, the fund distributed the largest number of grants in its history for science, art and social activities.

Grants were distributed in the amount of EUR 12.8 million. Of this, 60 per cent was allocated to science, 20 per cent to the arts and 20 per cent to social activities.

The total amount of grants is EUR 200,000 higher than in the previous year.

There are 437 grant recipients, of which 319 are individuals or working groups and 118 are communities. 181 grants were awarded for scientific research, ie dissertation or post doc work.

Art In grants, the fund supports both artistic activities and, for example, the purchase of instruments. Finnish social rescue societies and the Finnish Seamen’s Church, for example, received grants from social actors.

The Wihuri Foundation also donated 300,000 euros to the University of Turku, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary. The Baltic Sea Action Group will receive EUR 100,000 for a project to explore the potential of coal farming.