Grants | The state will recover all the millions of euros in subsidies from Kymiring

Teaching– and the Ministry of Culture recovers millions of euros in government subsidies from the bankruptcy estate of Kymiring oy, which ran the speedway.

At the time, state subsidies were granted in three installments.

“I am today [keskiviikkona] signed the rest of the papers. All three granted state grants will be recovered,” says the Director General of the Youth and Sports Policy Department of the Ministry of Education and Culture Esko Beach.

The ministry seeks the money back based on the State Aid Act.

In the event of bankruptcy, recovery is possible. Kymiring, located in Iiti between Lahti and Kouvola, filed for bankruptcy about a month ago.

Kymiring oy’s bankruptcy application, the total amount of state contributions is 6.5 million euros, but Ranto does not comment on the size of the amount to be collected.

“I cannot comment on the amount. It has a calculation basis that is not necessarily the same as what has been granted. We can’t reveal that. Here, the fair value of the property must be assessed and the recovery must be related to it. This information is business secret information.”

Kymiring’s debts are a good 20 million euros, of which around 10.5 million euros are secured debts.

State grants are not covered by secured debt, so getting the money back to the state coffers is unlikely.

“I don’t want to comment on that either. It is up to the administrator of the bankruptcy estate to see how he can realize the assets and what kind of distribution proposal he makes in due course. Of course, our lawyer monitors and supervises this,” says Ranto.

According to Ranno, Kymiring’s aid decisions and the statements requested for them have been made in time using the same methods as in aid decisions for the construction of sports facilities in general.

“The state-subsidized sports venue, i.e. the actual motor track, was already completed several years ago. The company’s problems have started since then”, says Ranto.

The planning of Kymiring began in 2007. The track was completed in 2019 and the first MotoGP race was to be held there in 2020.

The race was canceled due to the corona pandemic, and this also happened in 2021. As the MotoGP race planned for 2022 approached, the track could not be put into driving condition, and the event was cancelled.

Correction May 17 at 11 p.m.: Esko Ranto is the director-general of the youth and sports policy department of the Ministry of Education and Culture, not the inspector general.