Friday, April 8, 2022
Grants The main series clubs received a total of more than five million euros in Korona grants

April 8, 2022
The Hockey Association received the largest grant.

Teaching- and the Ministry of Culture has granted a total of EUR 5,115,000 in Korona grants to secure the operation of the top racing and elite sports series.

The grants will support top club clubs organized by sports federations in a situation where, as a result of an official decision, matches had to be held in camera without the public or with limited spectator capacity from the beginning of December 2021 to the end of February 2022.

Grants will be distributed to clubs participating in the series.

The Hockey Association received the largest grant (EUR 1,421,000). The Basketball Association (1,225,000), the Floorball Association (1,108,000), the Volleyball Association (915,000), the Finnish Football Association (185,000) and the Hockey Association (65,000) also received grants.

