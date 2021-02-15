Grants The Finnish Cultural Foundation awarded several grants for research and support of Sámi culture

This year, SKR will distribute a total of EUR 25 million in grants. The largest grants in the field of art and science, EUR 200,000, were awarded to the Cello Academy and the Skolt Culture Foundation.

1,023 applicants will receive support, of which 500 will receive a full-year grant. The largest grants for art and science, EUR 200,000 was awarded to the Cello Academy and the Skolt Culture Foundation.

In any case, Sámi culture is strongly represented this year, as a total of ten grants were awarded to projects that support it. With the grant of the Skolt Culture Foundation, a native language school path for Skolt Sámi children and young people from language nests to primary school is implemented and learning material in Skolt Sámi is produced.

Among other things, a study of the well-being and resources of Sámi reindeer herders received a grant of EUR 100,000. That’s what the professor does Arja Raution led by a working group of Sámi, Finnish and Canadian researchers. Sámi Duodji ry, on the other hand, receives a 22,000-euro Art for Care Institutions grant for a project called Sámi Culture as Art for Utsjoki Care Facilities.

With Art to Career Grants, SKR wants to promote cultural equality and increase the quality of life of people in need of special support or care through art. These grants totaled almost half a million euros.

Cello Academy the large scholarship it receives enables talented, young cellists to receive quality additional education and the opportunity to learn peer-to-peer and play together.

“The grant secures our operations for several years. It allows us to calculate student course fees and diversify our activities in the form of visiting teachers and concert activities. In this way, we can grow a new generation of cellists and enrich Finnish music life, ”founding member of the Cello Academy Tuomas Ylinen says in a press release.

One of the largest grants, € 105,000, went to a documentary filmmaker Juhani Haukan a film that follows the work of researchers in the National Archives and the progress of research for five years in Finland and Russia. This is the National Archives’ long-term Finnish Finns in Russia 1917–1964 research project, which investigates the fates of tens of thousands of Finns in Soviet Russia and the Soviet Union.

Helsingin Sanomat last wrote about the study on Sunday.

The 150,000 euro grant was awarded to HUS’s professor of cardiology Juha Sinisalon working group on research into the clinical application of artificial intelligence in atherosclerosis. Professor Pirjo Hiidenmaa and its teams received a grant of € 120,000 for a two-year project to explore how literature is present in readers ’lives and what significance works and reading have.

Science as last year, the share of distributed grants is 52 per cent and for art 47 per cent. The share of artistic work in the use of grants increased. Every tenth of the art applicants received a scholarship, every eighth in science.

Women make up 56 per cent of grant recipients in science and 61 per cent in art. In both science and the arts, the proportion of women recipients is slightly higher than that of applicants.

This year, SKR will distribute grants totaling approximately EUR 44 million.