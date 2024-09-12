Grants | The decision to help the civilians of Gaza with 350,000 euros divided the Helsinki council – this is how the councilors voted

Grants|Helsinki’s humanitarian assistance will be allocated to the Red Cross, Unicef, Save the Children and Lääkäri ilman rajoja ry.

Helsinki the city grants 350,000 euros in humanitarian aid to Gaza. The city council decided on the matter on Wednesday.

100,000 euros will be allocated to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), 100,000 euros to the UN children’s organization Unicef, 100,000 euros to Save the Children and 50,000 euros to Doctors Without Borders for humanitarian aid in Gaza.

The authorized person is behind the decision by Mia Haglund (left) initiative taken by management.

Council the decision to grant humanitarian aid to Gaza was not unanimous.

Accredited Maarit Vierunen (kok) proposed returning the matter to preparation. In the presentation, it is considered that Helsinki should not grant humanitarian aid to Gaza, but that the responsibility for Finland’s role in providing international humanitarian aid rests with the Finnish state.

“We believe that the city should not expand its own industry to the field of development cooperation and humanitarian aid more widely than at present, but that activity belongs to the Finnish state according to the established and natural division of labor in Finnish society,” the presentation stated.

In the vote the motion for humanitarian aid to Gaza received 50 votes, the motion to return Vieruse received 30 votes. There were three empty votes, two councilors were absent from the voting.

The table shows how the councilors voted: