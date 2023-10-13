Grants | “Non-existent criteria, cryptic even for a top lawyer” – The gymnastics club criticizes Helsinki in harsh words

According to Elise, the gymnastics club, the decision of the city of Helsinki to withdraw 100,000 euros of operating assistance is not a proportionate measure.

Gymnastics club Elise Gymnastics says that the City of Helsinki’s decision to recover subsidies is not proportionate. The association also considers that it has already invested in the prevention of unethical activities for years.

“There has been no reported suspicion of unethical activity in the club, not even in the years 2021-2023, to which the city of Helsinki’s request for clarification was addressed,” says the club’s executive director Miia Green’s in the e-mail reply sent.

HS reached out to Elise’s representatives by phone, but the club agreed to answer questions only by email.

Helsinki the city’s culture and leisure board decided on Thursday to recover the 2022 operating grant, which is almost 100,000 euros, from the gymnastics club Elise Gymnastics.

The city considered that Elise did not meet the criteria set as a condition for the grants.

The city granted Elise Gymnastics an operational grant of 25,747 euros and a facility use grant of 149,268 euros for the year 2023, because the activities were deemed to have improved.

In the background is the head coach of the club and also the coach of the rhythmic gymnastics national team Laura Ahonen activities. In January, Ahonen, who coaches in Elise, received a mild disciplinary punishment from the Gymnastics Federation for his coaching methods in the years 2016–2021 in the national team.

Regarding club activities, Ahonen has not been subject to disciplinary proceedings. That’s why Elisen wonders if the recovery is aimed at them.

“It is doubtful that the club will receive such a large punishment based on the fact that the club’s coach, who previously worked for the national team, received the mildest possible, non-public remark or warning from Suek.”

Elise strives to find ways to pay back in such a way that members do not suffer, for example, through an increase in hobby fees. The club is hoping for flexibility from the city, for example with a payment schedule.

Elise criticized the ambiguity of the city’s criteria. The club claims that, for example, the criteria for awarding the grant were not available and the instructions the club received were unclear.

“Consisting of an unclear process and partly non-existent criteria, the city’s request for clarification was cryptic even for a lawyer dedicated to sports law, let alone for club officials and the club’s management.”