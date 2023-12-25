Grants | “Instead of the disease, we treat the symptom” – the director of the Miljoonasäätiö has a strong message about children's hobbies

The Urlus Foundation in Helsinki already supports sports and exercise with one million euros per year. The foundation has doubled the number of grants in a few years.

Helsinki In Töölö, on Pohjoise Hesperiankatu, there is a property that is literally one of the economic cornerstones of exercise and sports in the capital region.

It is about the old office and residential building of the Helsinki Conservation District and its current owner, the Urlus Foundation.

The Urlus foundation, which keeps a low profile, has also been described as mysterious. It was established to protect the assets of the Helsinki Guardianship District when the Soviet Union pressured Finland to abolish the Guardianship Organization in 1944.

The debt-ridden guardianship building became the nest egg of the Urlus Foundation. Since then, the property has been excellently maintained.

The capital value of the Urlus Foundation is currently around EUR 95 million. It consists of the Pohjoisni Hesperiankatu building complex and securities.

The foundation's capital has been managed so well that it has been able to distribute more grants each year to sports, youth work and voluntary national defense work in the capital region.

“It's great that the foundation's current board has started from the idea that as the wealth grows, the goal is to increase aid activities as well”, CEO of the Foundation Mika Piiroinen says.

Since 2018, the CEO of the asset management company eQ has been the chairman of the Urlus Foundation Mikko Koskimies. He recently donated three million euros to the Läpimurtosäätiö, which supports sports and exercise with families.

Urlus-the growth in the number of grants distributed by the foundation has been rocket-like. When the foundation awarded 75,000 euros in grants to sports and exercise in 2014, this year the pot was already 912,000 euros.

At the same time, the amount of total support has increased from 1.3 million euros to 2.7 million euros.

For the first time, the three main categories of the foundation's aid activities will receive the same amount of grants.

“If you look back with a five-year perspective, the share of sports and exercise has grown very strongly,” states Piiroinen.

In addition, a significant part of the support of the voluntary national defense is channeled into exercise, which means that the borders are partly drawn in the water.

According to Urlus Foundation CEO Mika Piiroinen, the foundation aims to keep its grants at least at the previous level.

Aid activities According to Piiroinen, the increase has been made possible by the foundation's prosperity and good management of the property. It has not received any donations.

“Another reason for the increase in the number of grants is that Urlus has become better known, and we are getting more and better applications all the time.”

With its support of almost one million euros, the Urlus Foundation is Finland's largest foundation or fund that supports sports Mika Anttonen together with the annual donation of one million euros from Keele oy.

And Urlus has not yet reached the ceiling in its aid activities.

“We strive to be able to keep the number of grants at least at the current level.”

Many other foundations have also been able to increase their grants. This year, the Sports College Foundation distributed more than 300,000 euros for exercise and sports. The Läpimurtosäätiö, established in 2022, distributed more than 250,000 euros in grants in its first year of operation and

Junior securing equal hobby opportunities is increasingly the focus of foundations and donors. This is also the case in the Urlus foundation.

Piiroinen likes to talk about grassroots activities and the importance of children's hobby opportunities. And it's not just about exercise and sports.

“If you look at the issue broadly, society gets a lot of good through children's and young people's hobbies. Hobbies make society a better place: children learn to work in a group and on the basis of shared values, to commit,” says Piiroinen.

“And when there is a discussion from this point of view, we are not talking about seconds and meters, but about the real benefits of the hobby. And grassroots action.”

The grassroots level of sports is familiar to Piiroinen in many ways, as he has worked as a coach in swimming clubs and Mäkelänrinne sports high school.

Piiroinen considers the high cost of the hobby to be a big problem. That's why the Urlus Foundation has focused on supporting the activities of children and young people at the beginning of the athlete's path.

“In recent years, we have put a reasonable amount into securing hobby opportunities for low-income families.”

Piiroinen understands that there are costs involved in competitive and elite sports for over 15-year-olds, but many children have to give up their favorite hobby much earlier due to financial reasons. It worries.

“The junior coach of Kompaan TPS Jani Mesikämäntajoka said, that by allocating subsidies and grants to hobbies, the symptom is treated, but not necessarily the disease. Now we need a broad discussion and decisions about who will start treating the disease.”

The position of director is available for both parties.

“Sport in Finland is organized into one house, the Olympic Committee. And in the state, sports are part of the Ministry of Education and Culture's remit.”

The Urlus foundation's application round for next year's grants ends on the last day of December.