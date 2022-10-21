Today marks World Energy Saving Day, an initiative that seeks to raise awareness in society about the impact of energy consumption. In this context of energy scarcity, the fight against climate change and high energy bills starts at home. The aid program for actions to improve energy efficiency in homes, part of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan and financed by European funds NextGeneration, seeks to reduce non-renewable energy consumption by at least 30% or reduce the use of heating and cooling systems by 160,000 Spanish homes by a minimum of 7%. For this, the owners and tenants of the properties can access grants of up to 3,000 euros.

The initiative, which was approved in October 2021, well before the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the start of the energy crisis, is part of a €3.42 billion plan for energy efficiency improvements in residential settings. This includes aid for neighborhood communities and neighborhoods in particular.

The conditions and terms vary by autonomous community, which can be seen on the next map. However, at the national level, it is indicated that Only actions in habitual and permanent homes of the owners, usufructuaries or tenants will be financed. In the case of those who rent a home, they must have the authorization of the owner.

To apply for subsidies, which in most communities can be done electronically after obtaining the electronic signature and digital certificate, Those interested need a project or offer from a contractor for the works to be carried out. The energy certificate of the house must also be presented prior to the modifications.

With the aim of promoting renewable energies, investments in thermal generators that use fossil fuels, whether natural gas, diesel, propane, coal or others, will not be eligible, even if they imply an improvement in the efficiency of the home. Another option incorporated in the program is the modification or substitution of thermal transmission or permeability elements of the dwellings.

EITHER after aid available

Households may also benefit from comprehensive rehabilitation aid for buildings or other subsidies supported by each autonomous community.

communities like Andalusia, Basque Country, Navarre, Murcia Y The Rioja They also have subsidies for the installation of photovoltaic panels, as well as discounts on the IBI or other charges paid by households.

The Community of Madrid has presented the Renewal Plan for Boilers and Individual Heaters for domestic use in homes, with grants of up to 350 euros to replace old appliances with a more efficient and higher-performing one. In addition, the program includes grants of another 150 euros to change the tight nitrogen oxide heaters. The grants, for a total of €5,142,353, will be valid until March 31, 2023.