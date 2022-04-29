Hala Al Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

The wise leadership in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi attaches utmost importance to providing adequate housing for citizens, because of this positive impact on providing a decent life, and its contribution to achieving family cohesion and stability among citizens, by providing appropriate housing programs and supervising their implementation.

The wise leadership in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, headed by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State “may God protect him”, used to announce packages of housing benefits, making the joy of holidays such as Eid Al-Fitr, Eid Al-Adha and the National Day of the UAE a double joy.

The housing benefits packages have a positive impact that casts shadows and its economic and social effects on all sectors, especially the construction sector.

The wise leadership’s adoption of the first package for 2022 coincides with the joy of celebrating Eid Al-Fitr, based on its keenness to make citizens happy and care about their affairs, in a way that achieves their comfort and family and social stability, and in a manner that guarantees them to build stable families for a brilliant future, based on the leadership’s vision, and its belief that the Emirati human being It is the real wealth of the country.

Priorities and basics

The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority confirmed that housing and family stability is one of the important priorities and basics required by a stable social life, and this year witnessed the announcement of the first package of housing loans, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State “may God protect him”, and the orders of the owner of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, with a total value of 2.36 billion dirhams, benefiting more than 1,347 male and female citizens in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which confirms the interest and keenness of the wise leadership to enhance living standards and life honorable citizens, and enhancing their role in contributing to the advancement of development in society.

This installment of housing loans contributes to achieving family and social stability for citizens, and relieves them of their burdens in providing adequate housing, which brings joy and happiness to their hearts.

The authority affirmed its keenness to implement the wise leadership’s orders aimed at developing a modern and sustainable housing system that contributes to providing a decent life and family and social stability for citizens, and worked to translate lofty decisions related to housing programs in the emirate to enhance and develop the residential environment for the citizens of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and to provide the housing needs of the Emirati family.

6 services for the authority

The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority provides 6 housing services, including housing loan services, residential land purchase programs, supplementary services programs, housing grant programs, exemptions programs and services for people of determination.

Housing loan services include a home construction loan, an existing home maintenance loan, an extension and addition loan to an existing home, a maintenance/expansion loan, the addition of an existing home, a home demolition and rebuilding loan, and a ready home purchase loan.

The supplementary services programs include replacing a house with another, and substituting a residential land for another residential land, while the exemption program service includes 5 categories: death exemption (single loan), death exemption (joint loan), bankruptcy or insolvency exemption, retirement exemption and disability exemption. gain.

Initiatives

The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority implements many initiatives to support citizens in the self-construction stage, including the “Bayti” initiative, which includes 58 designs for villas for citizens pre-approved by the Department of Municipalities and Transport, which contributes to saving design time for the owner and speeding up the required approval procedures, and providing qualified contractors. , Able to implement housing according to the specified schedule, budget and agreed quality. As for building permits, the period was also reduced to a maximum of one week, thanks to the fact that all designs included in the booklet obtained the necessary architectural and construction approvals from the municipalities of “Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra”.

The initiative urges the completion of the housing construction process within a maximum period of two years, according to the Authority’s procedures, to start collecting housing loans. The authority is implementing the “Amer House” initiative, which aims to provide the best offers to citizens, by choosing the best suppliers, in order to take advantage of discounts and offers and complete their homes.

«your advisor»

Since the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority activated the electronic meeting service, through the “Microsoft Times” system, the “Your Advisor” service has become through visual communication channels, which aims to provide a free technical advisory service to citizens, and reduce disputes and problems that may occur between the owner and the consultant or contractor In addition to providing advice and awareness to citizens who are about to build their homes, to help them determine their needs in their own housing, and technical assistance in reviewing plans and the internal distribution of housing.

digital services

The authority provides digital services such as submitting applications and inquiring electronically about applications through the website and smartphone application, and submitting applications for housing services.

The authority confirmed that this comes out of the authority’s keenness on the safety of customers, and to save time and effort of personal attendance at the authority’s customer service centers.

These initiatives come as part of the authority’s efforts to provide appropriate digital capabilities to customers, through continuous updating of technologies and digital solutions for the services provided by the authority.

The authority seeks to take advantage of the latest technologies and programs to develop and provide the best services to customers, in order to translate the directives of the wise leadership with regard to activating and expanding the use of digital services, which aims to improve the services provided to customers, provide an easy, fast and safe experience, and reduce effort and time for customers.