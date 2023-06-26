The Federal Authority for Identity, Nationality, Customs and Ports Security announced the granting of golden residency to the first graduating students from Emirati schools and universities for the year 2023, in implementation of the wise leadership’s directives, and in appreciation of the students’ and graduates’ efforts, determination, and insistence on excelling, succeeding, and excelling in the pursuit of knowledge.

Golden residency is granted to students who score 95% or more in the general secondary certificate for a period of five years without a guarantor. The benefits of the visa also include members of their families, based on the list of approved nominations provided by the Emirates Foundation for School Education to the Authority. Golden residency is also granted to students of local and international universities, provided that the graduated student obtains an “excellent” grade, with a cumulative average of at least 3.5 or 3.75 degrees, according to the approved classification of universities within the country. and beyond.

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the Authority, affirmed that granting golden residency to the top students graduating from Emirati schools and universities for this year confirms the direction and approach of the wise leadership of the UAE in the field of appreciating promising scientific competencies and talents and attracting them to study and work in the country and providing them with the opportunity to contribute to the process of development, progress and prosperity. The country is witnessing, pointing out that the Federal Authority for Identity, Nationality, Customs and Ports Security is keen to simplify procedures and facilitate the process for the first students to obtain the golden residency in appreciation of their efforts, capabilities and support to complete the education process safely.

He added, “The Federal Authority for Identity, Nationality, Customs, and Ports Security congratulates high school graduates and university graduates inside and outside the country in general, and we extend our sincere congratulations and congratulations to the first students and their families on the occasion of their distinction, success, and academic excellence, with our wishes for them a brilliant scientific future that contributes to the progress of humanity and the consolidation of the values ​​of coexistence and human brotherhood.” “.

Major General Suhail Al Khaili indicated that the authority is coordinating with the Ministry of Education and the Emirates Foundation for School Education to facilitate the first students’ obtaining the golden residency. A rate of 95% or more, as the authority immediately takes the necessary measures to grant them golden residency.

The Director General of the Authority stated that the conditions for obtaining the golden residency for the first students in the general secondary certificate include that the outstanding student obtains a general secondary certificate from a public or private school licensed by the Ministry or the competent local educational authorities, and that the student’s average in secondary school is not less than 95%, And the approval of the certificate from the Ministry of Education.

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili pointed out that the authority will communicate with the first students nominated by the Emirates Foundation for School Education who meet the conditions and who can apply for a golden residency by entering the digital channels (website / smart application) using the digital ID or username. Fill out the application data and pay the prescribed service fees. They can also visit the nearest customer happiness center or “Amer” center, submit the application, fulfilling all conditions and documents, and pay the service fees.

On November 24, 2018, the UAE government approved a decision granting a five-year long-term visa to outstanding students. The conditions for eligibility for a five-year visa include school students with an average of 95% or more in high school in public or private schools, as well as university students with an excellent grade upon graduation from universities inside or outside the country.