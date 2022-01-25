Shaun Livingstone

A slightly different story from the one we have seen, mainly for being one of the members of one of the greatest dynasties in history, some Warriors who won three rings in five Finals, all of them consecutive. Before that, he was selected fourth in the first round of the 2004 draft by the Clippers after a deal with the Bobcats. In his rookie season he was only able to play 30 games due to a knee injury. Despite this, he managed to average 7.4 points and 5 assists. In his second season he also missed a good number of games due to injuries. However, his greatest misfortune would happen in February 2007, when, after a bad fall, he dislocated his patella and cut the anterior and posterior ligaments of his knee, which caused him to miss the rest of the 2006-2007 season, having A recovery of at least 8 months is expected. His physique would be marked, but Livingston was a respected luxury veteran on the Warriors, where he displayed good defense and explosive drives. A game that had practically no triples, something unusual at the time when the rings arrived.