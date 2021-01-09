Grant Gondrezick passed away at age 57 on January 7. And his name does not go unnoticed because the former American basketball player played in the best league in the world in the 1980s, he met Emanuel Ginobili when they shared a squad at Estudiantes de Bahia Blanca and it was he who predicted a future NBA for the Argentine.

Gondo, as he was known, was selected by the Phoenix Suns in the second round of the NBA Draft in 1986, but was short-lived in the basketball elite after some legal and drug problems.

After being sent off in the American league, Gondrezick, a 1.96 meter guard, spent a season in Caen in France, but a year later he returned to the NBA to join the Los Angeles Clippers, his last experience in the NBA.

Grant Gondrezick, the player who told Ginobili, at 20, that he had an NBA future, has died.

Later he became a globetrotter: he played in the league of Belgium, Italy and Spain, until finally he arrived in the Argentine league hired by Estudiantes de Bahía Blanca, where he met Manu and changed his mind with some talks. And years later he would be the third Argentine basketball player to emigrate to the NBA.

AND It was Ginobili himself who revealed in a TED talk the influence of Gondo to achieve his NBA dream.

“There were vestiges or things that indicated that I could become a very good National League player, but nothing more. The following year I return to Bahía Blanca. There is a key moment in that year, which is a talk with a foreigner who He played with me and had been in the NBA for two or three years. He sat me down and told me: ‘You have to go to the United States, to study at a university in the United States, that if you go and spend four years there, you’ll end up in the NBA’. I looked at him as saying ‘impossible’, he wants to be my friend or something, and he tells me to motivate me or make me feel good, “said the Bahian. What was the starting point to become the Manu of the San Antonio Spurs rings.