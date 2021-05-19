Fraikin Granollers has put the direct in their fight to get a European ticket for next season. Antonio Rama’s pupils got rid of a Logroño La Rioja, who dominated for a good part of the first half, although he ended up succumbing to the Vallesans. Despite not competing for several weeks, Granollers only noticed the lack of competitive rhythm in the early stages of the match. With this victory, Granollers

tie on points with Logroño, and still having three games pending.

Despite the unforced errors and the very high pace of play that Logroño imposed, and that did not benefit Fraikin, the Catalan team equalized the game for the first time thanks to the connection with Salinas in the pivot and the contribution of Sastre in goal, that began to be intoned with the passage of minutes (9-9, min 14). The game was being a very high score, a fact that does not favor Granollers who base part of their options on defense, however, the Vallesans took the lead with minimal advantages in the final minutes of the first half. (16-15, min 27). The Granollers rushed their options to enlarge the advantage and went two goals over at half-time. (19-17).

Equality was also transferred in the resumption, with the defenses still unable to stop the attacks on either side of the court (22-20, min 5). Launching errors in Logroño were being a burden to reduce the disadvantage, however, Rangelme’s saves were preventing a greater advantage for the Vallesans (25-21, min 10). Despite this, the maximum advantage of four goals for the locals forced Miguel Ángel Velasco to call his team to order.

After the first ten minutes of the second half, the match to opt for the locals, who made fewer mistakes and were gaining advantage on the scoreboard, accumulating moments of maximum advantage, placing the 28-22 bordering on the 15th minute.

Two goals from Pol Sastre from field to field put the maximum advantage for Granollers (32-25, min 20), and again forced Velasco to stop the bleeding. In their greatest effort, the Riojan reaction was immediate and Velasco’s pupils returned to the game with a 0-3 run. (32-28, min 23). This comeback attempt stayed at that, in an attempt, and finally Granollers ended up winning 38-31, thus adding their eighth victory in a row.