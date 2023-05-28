The history of Fraikin BM Granollers in this EHF European League will continue to be written in the final this Sunday in Flensburg (Germany, 6:00 p.m.) against the almighty Füchse Berlin, after winning this Saturday in the semifinals against the German Frisch Auf Göppingen (31 -29). The Valles team, after a first half in which they were in tow, turned the game around with a great second half, in which Rangel Luan, in goal, and Jan Gurri, in the goalscoring facet, were decisive for the victory Catalan.

The Valles team had to overcome a complicated start, not so much in the game as in the result, since the German team took advantage of their notable physical superiority (2-5, min 7). Precisely on that centimeter difference and on the defensive forcefulness Göppingen relied to distance themselves in the early stages. The reaction from Valles did not wait and just a few minutes later, the Catalan team already dominated the score (7-6, min 15) thanks to the interventions of their goalkeeper Rangel Luan -with two saves from 7M included- and to the offensive contribution by Antonio Garcia.

Granollers easily found the goal in the final stretch of the first half, especially Jan Gurri, however, each goal by the Catalans was countered with a goal on the break by the Germans, who managed to go to half-time with two goals to spare (16- 18).

After the break, the game was very even, with Granollers having a hard time reducing the deficit they had on the scoreboard, due to the exclusions they suffered in the first minutes (19-21, min 37). But two consecutive interventions by Marc Guàrdia, who replaced Rangel Luan, allowed Granollers to counterattack and tie the game (22-22, min 39). After several failed attacks by both sides, Yusuf Faruk culminated the comeback by putting Granollers ahead, forcing the coach of the German team to ask for time to clarify his team’s ideas (23-22, min 44). The Valles team came to enjoy a two-goal advantage, neutralized by Göppingen with the connection with the pivot Kozina (25-26, min 49). The German team paid dearly for their mistakes against an enormous Rangel Luan, and that added to the goals from Franco and Gurri turned the game around (29-27, min 55). Salinas and Antonio García missed two shots that would have sealed the game by leaving the difference to three goals.

