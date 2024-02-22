Pam Hemphill was one of the most loyal Trump supporters ever. She participated in the storming of the Capitol and ended up in jail for 60 days where she 'repented'. Together with our correspondent Karlijn van Houwelingen, Pam visits an election event to confront Donald Trump. But his campaign staff don't appreciate that…
Karlijn van Houwelingen
Latest update:
10:52
