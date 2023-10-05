A 104-year-old Chicago woman hopes to be certified as the oldest person to skydive after leaving her walker on the ground and performing a tandem jump in northern Illinois. “Age is just a number,” he said. Dorothy Hoffner to a cheering crowd moments after touching down Sunday at Skydive Chicago in Ottawa, about 140 kilometers southwest of Chicago, the Chicago Tribune reported.

He Guinness World Record for the oldest skydiver was established in May 2022 by Linnéa Ingegärd Larsson, a 103-year-old Swede. But Skydive Chicago is working to make the jump Hoffner be certified as a record by the Guinness World RecordWLS-TV reported.

Hoffner He made his first parachute jump when he was 100 years old. On Sunday, she left her walker just before the plane, a Skyvan, and was helped up the stairs to join the others waiting inside to skydive.

“Come on, come on, Geronimo!” Hoffner he said after finally sitting down. When she made her first skydive, she said she had to be pushed out of the aircraft. But on Sunday, she strapped to a US Skydiving Association-certified instructor, Hoffner He insisted on leading the jump from 4,100 meters high.

She looked calm and confident as the plane was in the air and its rear door opened to reveal fields of crops. Shortly after, she headed towards the edge and jumped into the air. She made a perfect forward turn in the sky before flying steadily in free fall with her belly toward the ground.

The jump lasted seven minutes, including the slow descent of the parachute to the ground. As they reached land, the wind blew back the white hair of Hoffnerhe held onto the harness on his narrow shoulders, raised his legs, and landed softly on the grassy landing zone.

Friends came up to congratulate her, while someone brought her red walker closer to her. She quickly got up and was asked how she felt being back on land.

“Wonderful,” he said. Hoffner. “But it was wonderful up there. “Everything was lovely, wonderful, it couldn’t have been better.”

After his jump, the mind of Hoffner He quickly focused on the future and other challenges. The lifelong Chicago woman, who will turn 105 in December, said she might take a ride in a hot air balloon.

“I’ve never been to one of those,” he said.

Via: AP News

Editor’s note: I don’t know if I would do the same at his age. Demons! I don’t know if I would do that at my age! This lady is definitely living her life to the fullest and that gives me great pleasure.