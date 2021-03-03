Same,

You’ve been forgetting for a few years now. Words fly away, sentences fade away, first names get mixed up, time has disappeared, places look alike or become foreign to you.

Of your forgetfulness that you measured some time ago and that you modestly evoked in half-words, there isn’t much left.

You never complained, you bravely faced your life, and for a long time I have been proud to be your granddaughter. You became a widow at the beginning of your retirement, you took the inter-age courses at the university where you maintained your Italian, learned German and did painting. You took care of yourself, your children and others. And little by little you passed the hand and those you were taking care of, are those who began to take care of you.

I like to walk into your apartment and smell its smell and my memories. I like to take the toys out of the back room trunk that I loved so much and watch my children play with them.

A month ago, in this apartment, around your table and a herbal tea, your great-granddaughter, you and I together had one of those giggles that make us feel alive and happy. Granny, you forgot a lot but you never forgot to laugh, you still brilliantly handle the sense of self-mockery and that of repartee.

Granny, you are funny, you are easy going, you complain very little and you never forget to smile and say thank you. Thank you to your children, to your grandchildren. Thanks to life.

The other day you fell. You were hospitalized and tested positive for coronavirus, this new English variant.

The first two days of your hospitalization, you were able to receive a visit, then your physical condition did not deteriorate, you experienced isolation. Seventeen days without a visit, without a telephone, without a familiar face, without a soothing voice, with white, white everywhere, masks, smocks. I imagine these seventeen days as a crossing in a thick, dull fog, a numbing and agonizing cold trying to swallow everything in its path.

The caregivers have called every day to update you and I know they have done their best for you.

But what is left when you have almost forgotten everything?

For Winnicott, “there is no such thing as a baby without anyone”.

Can a person with dementia continue to exist cut off from those they love? Cut off from its surroundings, from familiar voices and smells? Cut off from all physical and emotional proximity? Cut off from this reassuring non-verbal language, which has slowly replaced evanescent words and thoughts?

Today, we find you and if the coronavirus did not kill you, the isolation, he narrowly missed its target.

I entered your room on Sunday and saw your blank gaze elsewhere, your half-closed eyes and your expressionless face. You took some time to come out of this torpor into which you let yourself slip, and recognize me.

It was then that you communicated to me this emptiness, this abandonment, this sadness. It was abysmal, words fail me as much as you to describe this moment. It was a moment without words, where emotions far exceed our thoughts. And here I am, cradling you in my arms like a baby to soothe you and soothe me, to hide my confusion and my tears from you. Tears of joy to see you again and tears of sadness to touch in thought what you have just been through.

And I think back that thirty years ago it was you who rocked me on your balcony, one evening, in front of the stars because I was afraid of the dark.

Granny, I now see what you won’t say but what you have felt during these seventeen days.

You missed feeling the love and presence of your loved ones. To discuss everything and nothing. You said to me on Sunday: “we are good to discuss both”. Me too, Grandma I like to chat with you.

You tell so well your childhood during the war, this period which marked your life and gave you the strength to put things into perspective. You evoke with tolerance and humility everything related to motherhood and Sunday, I asked you why you preferred to be a teacher with disabled children and you answered me that it was to them that you had the feeling of bring the most happiness.

It is up to me, now, to ask ourselves how to support people with dementia with dignity, in this period of unprecedented health crisis. How to reconcile hospital care without completely breaking with a primordial emotional bond?

Do we leave a baby separated from its parents for several days?

Can we humanely abandon a person with dementia, completely cut them off from their emotional environment because they have the coronavirus?

The coronavirus kills but so does the feeling of abandonment. To my knowledge, there is no hospitalized dementia patient charter. The current situation, the dignity of those who raised and loved us, must lead us to reflect on it.