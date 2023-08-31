The community of the city of Barinas, in Venezuela, was shocked after the attack of a Rottweiler dog on a 78-year-old grandmother. The bites caused his death.

The woman, identified as María Emerita, He came home after a family gathering in which he had ingested alcohol. Once at home, he decided to feed his dog, who remained indoors.

When opening the door to provide her with food, the dog rushed towards María Emerita and bit her in different parts of her body. The woman was covered in blood and was taken to the Luis Razetti Hospital.

The severity of the injuries was revealed at the medical center. Unfortunately, one of them severely affected his jugular vein and, despite medical efforts, the woman died because of the great loss of blood.

As reported by Venezuela today, the dog was owned by one of the woman’s daughterswho resides abroad.

Likewise, the local newspaper La noticia de Barinas reported that some reports ensure that the smell of alcohol, the drunkenness of the victim, in addition to his age, prevented the woman from reacting to the attack.

Barinas: Septuagenarian victim of a Rottweiler attack dies. María Emerita, 78 years old, when she arrived at her house, she decided to feed the dog that she kept locked up. When she opened the door, the animal attacked her, sticking a fang into her jugular. 🤔😲https://t.co/ZMoXKkSYnF pic.twitter.com/aAJI3z4eXS – CrónicaPolicial (@CronicaPolicial) July 31, 2023

Are dogs affected by the smell of alcohol?

As reported by the Rover website, specialized in services and products for pets, dogs can perceive that a person has consumed alcohol. They can recognize it by the breath and by the aroma issued by the pores.

The smell of alcohol is not a favorite in dogs. Likewise, according to the website, the behavior, lack of balance, and other attitudes that being intoxicated entails, is perceived by animals as strange. “Dogs will respond according to their owners’ body language,” the page cites.

From Rover it is suggested that pet owners control their behavior as much as possible. If possible, it is recommended to minimize erratic movements around dogs, as They may feel confused, scared, or unsafe.

