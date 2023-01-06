Halvor Egner Granerud, Norwegian, conquers the 4 Hills Tournament, which many jumpers consider – in terms of prestige – almost like winning an Olympic gold medal. After winning the first two stages in Oberstdorf and Garmisch in Germany, the Polish Dawid Kubacki, leader of the World Cup, by winning in Innsubruck had annulled the potential coat of the Norwegian and reopened the games for the Tournament, but today in Bischofschofen, still in Australia Granerud has imposed his law by taking the Golden Eagle of the 71st edition of the review. Since the first jump he had mortgaged the triumph with a flight of 139.5 metres, in the second he surpasses himself at 143.5. A total of 313.4 points, at 7.9 points the Slovenian Anze Lanisek (140.5 + 139), in third at 9.7 the Pole Dawdid Kubacki (135.5 + 140), leader of the World Cup. Born in Oslo on May 29, 1996 but originally from Trondehim, mixed team world silver in Oberstdorf 2021, the Viking jumper was world champion in flying and won the World Cup in 2021. He has won 28 times in the Cup (the first on November 29, 2020 in Kuusamo). He had left the Beijing Games disappointed with a fourth place in the team and two thirtieth places in the individual competitions, he hadn’t consoled himself with a bronze in the World Flight Championships. Now this his real big feat from the great Austrian ski jump. He is the first Norwegian to tame the Tournament and to conquer the Golden Eagle after Anders Jacobsen since 2007, taking over the register from the Japanese Kobayashi. In total Granerud wins the Tournament with 1191.2 points, Kubacki is second at 1158.2, Lanisek third at 1129. “I felt very good, I was calm in the second series, it’s incredible what happened: a dream come true”, the first words of norge. His German coach Alexander Stoeckel says of the champion: “I am surprised every day how calmly he manages to overcome everything, how he recovered from Innsbruck. Two years ago he was different, he was more stressed and angry about everything except ski jumping. Not so now. He has crazy mental strength ”. Which now translates into technical superiority by gliding and landing like few others.