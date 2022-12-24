27 people were injured in the collapse of the tribune during a basketball game in Egypt

The tribune with the audience collapsed during a basketball match between the Egyptian clubs of Cairo and Alexandria. This is reported RIA News.

According to the source, the incident occurred in the city named after the Sixth of October near Cairo. The match has been suspended.

It is specified that according to preliminary data, 27 people were injured as a result of the collapse. Spectators and athletes tried to help the victims.

In May, the roof of a stadium in Shymkent collapsed during a football match of the 21st round of the Kazakhstan Premier League between Ordabasy and Aksu. Due to strong winds, part of the roof was torn off. Fragments of the roof of the stadium fell behind the Aksu gate. Witnesses noted that the ballboys could have been under attack, but there were no casualties.