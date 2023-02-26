A 19-year-old resident of the UK stabbed a millionaire grandmother lying in the bathtub 17 times

A 19-year-old resident of the UK was put on trial for the murder of his grandmother, 69-year-old Sue Addis. About it informs Daily Star.

Sue Eddis lived in Brighton, East Sussex and owned two Italian restaurants in the city, Donatello’s and Pinocchio’s. The success of the establishments made her a millionaire. The elderly woman’s grandson, Pietro Eddis, lived with her and was preparing to become a chef in one of her restaurants. The murder took place in the winter of 2021. The police found the body of Sue Addis lying in the bathtub with wounds to the neck and chest. Pietro himself called the police and confessed that he had stabbed a relative. In total, he stabbed her 17 times.

At the trial, it turned out that the young man regularly used soft drugs, while taking prescribed drugs for the treatment of depression and ADHD.ADHD. Grandmother wrote about this to his psychologist and complained that the pills, combined with the drug, make her grandson inhibited and inadequate.

At the trial, it turned out that the young man regularly used soft drugs, while taking prescribed drugs for the treatment of depression and ADHD. Grandmother wrote about this to his psychologist and complained that the pills, combined with the drug, make her grandson inhibited and inadequate.

He suffers from paranoia, and it is very difficult for us to cope with him, due to irritation, we are not able to help him. He still claims he can't do anything without his pills, but concurrent use of cannabis made it impossible to negotiate anything with him. Pietro just wants to sit in his room, convincing him to do at least something is worth the incredible effort. Sue Addisfrom a letter to psychologist Pietro Eddis

The public prosecutor said that it was impossible to establish the exact circumstances that preceded the murder of Sue Addis, but, apparently, she wanted to place her grandson in a rehabilitation clinic. Investigators found in the search history on the computer of the deceased the address of the website of a private medical center specializing in the treatment of drug addictions and mental illness. The search queries were made on the day of the woman’s death.

Pietro pleaded guilty to manslaughter. His lawyers claim that the combination of medications he was taking at the time caused the man to become paranoid. They ask that this factor be taken into account as a mitigating circumstance for a future sentence.

However, the prosecution rejects the arguments of the defense. The prosecutor believes that 19-year-old Pietro was fully sane and aware of what he was doing.

