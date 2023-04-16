Home page World

From: Ulrike Hagen

A teenager becomes a lottery millionaire on his 18th birthday. But he doesn’t get to win at first.

Munich/Turlock – Not many people become millionaires on the very day they can legally play the lottery for the first time. This happened to a young man in the United States named Kaleb Heng. His grandmother had given him a scratch card for his 18th birthday – and thus helped him to become very rich. But the lucky guy from Turlock, California, who had just come of age, had to clear a small hurdle before he was able to pocket the prize of one million US dollars.

Grandma gives grandson a scratch card for his 18th birthday – he becomes a lottery millionaire

“I’m pretty excited! I really didn’t expect that,” said Heng der California lottery, from which the lucky ticket comes. How could he? All his life he was too young to enter The Perfect Gift lottery. But on the day he was allowed to play legally for the first time, his grandmother surprised him with a scratch card.

That turned out to be the main prize worth a million dollars (about 910,000 euros). What a lottery first for the young man. Another lottery winner was allowed to call much more money his own, but mostly squandered it.

Teenager hits lottery jackpot – and has to apply for ID to win

The newly crowned millionaire Kaleb Heng then described his 18th birthday, which probably turned his life upside down. “My mother drove me fishing and I scratched the lottery ticket on the way. We had to pull over. It was a million dollars, but I didn’t even have an ID,” he said of his dilemma. “We turned around and drove back home because I had to apply for ID before I could collect the prize.”

A teenager becomes a lottery millionaire on his 18th birthday. With a scratch card that his grandmother gave him. (symbol image) © Imago

According to the lottery authority’s press release from early April, the 18-year-old insisted that his grandmother really gave him “the perfect gift”. And unlike the lottery millionaire, who regrets and curses his win, the newly minted millionaire knows what to do with all that money.

“Perfect gift”: 18-year-old wants to invest millions in education

The 18-year-old wants to be modest about winning the scratch card his grandmother bought him before his fishing trip at an Oasis market in Turlock, California. The young man wants to invest part of the money in his education at a college, he told the California lottery.

Also in another US state, namely Florida, a lot brought a lot of luck to a family at the beginning of April. A woman is now using the money from the lottery win to finance her daughter’s cancer therapy.