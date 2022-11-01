This is a sad story that shows how the love between grandparents and grandchildren goes beyond the boundaries of this world. The grandson loses his life and grandmother follows him. He died on his motorcycle while his grandmother joined him shortly after in Paradise. The woman could not accept the fact that her beloved grandson was no longer there with her. Her heart suddenly stopped beating.

The affair took place in Brazil, in the city of Santa Bárbara do Oeste, which is located in the São Paulo area. Dona Maria Laura Cardeliquio was 73 years old and had for some time been followed by doctors for heart problems. She was being treated and the family followed her treatments to ensure her health.

Even the grandchildren were always attentive to her, because they had grown up with the presence of their grandmother next to them. Grandmother and grandchildren they were very close. When the woman received news about one of them, her heart didn’t hold up.

The 18-year-old grandson, Leonardo Trajano Barbosa, lost his life aboard his motorcycle, which he had been riding for some time. He was crossing Av. Antonio Pedroso in a rush hour when he lost control of the vehicle, ending his run on a pole.

Rescuers promptly reached the boy, who was still alive upon his arrival at Dr Afonso Ramos hospital. But the young man passed away a few hours later, despite attempts by doctors to revive him.

Grandson loses his life, his grandmother follows him as soon as he hears the news

The family had to face the mourning, but the fear was telling my grandmother. When they announced what had happened, the old lady’s heart stopped working. And the attempts of the rescuers to save her life were useless.

The woman joined her nephew within hours of the young boy’s death. Vigils and funerals took place together as a reminder of their bond.