In the Novosibirsk region, a local resident handed over to investigators his 61-year-old grandmother, who killed her husband 10 years ago. REN TV writes about this with reference to the regional prosecutor’s office.

According to the investigation, on February 17, 2011, a woman killed her husband. She told the investigators that HIM was beaten in the street by unknown persons when he left the house at night. The culprits were not found then, the investigation was suspended.

In September, the case was reopened, as the grandson of the Russian woman told investigators that it was his grandmother who killed her husband. Now she faces up to 15 years in prison.

Earlier in the Oryol region, a 44-year-old resident of the Tula region was sentenced to life imprisonment in a special regime colony, who killed his common-law wife and her disabled daughter. The crime was committed in 2015. During the investigation, the convict fully admitted his guilt. He had previously been convicted of a serious crime.