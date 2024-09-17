The corpse of Estrella Dominguez Fernandeza 75-year-old woman, was found inside an oil drum. It was his grandson Lucas Pedraza who undertook a desperate search on social networks, which found his remains in Argentina, and would soon confess his crime.

Star Domingueza retired woman of Spanish origin who lived in Argentina, She was last seen on August 28 inside her home. His grandson Lucas, who lived with her and another tenant, had assured her mother that Star had gone to Asturias, Spain.

However, after more than 15 days without receiving news, Estrella’s daughter and Lucas’s mother He became concerned and, after failing to find her at local hospitals, decided to alert the police on September 2.

Lucas Pedrazacarried out a campaign on social networks to ask for help in the search for his grandmother. Through publications, the young man narrated how Star He had left home without a trace and was asking his followers for any information that might lead to his whereabouts.

The neighbors, who had noticed a strong discussion between Lucas and Estrella Before her disappearance, they provided key testimony that led the police to focus their attention on the young man. The discrepancy in their version of events regarding his grandmother’s alleged trip to Spain led the authorities to investigate further.

After obtaining a court order, police raided the home where Luke She lived with her grandmother and another tenant, a butcher who rented one of the apartments. During the search, the agents found a 200-litre oil drum hiding Estrella’s body, covered with earth, lime and cement in an attempt to conceal it.

Shortly after, Luke confessed to having murdered his grandmother. In addition, the third tenant, who had facial injuries, was arrested on suspicion of having been involved in the crime. Authorities suspect that Star She may have been trying to defend herself from her attackers, as a wooden owl was found at the crime scene, which could have been the murder weapon.

Meanwhile, the authorities are continuing to investigate whether the butcher had a direct involvement in the murder or whether he was merely a witness to the events. In the meantime, Lucas Pedraza He is in custody and faces charges of aggravated homicide.