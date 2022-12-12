Daily Star: In the US, a grandfather predicted wealth to his grandson two weeks before winning the lottery

A teenager from Dallas, North Carolina, USA, won the lottery two weeks after his grandfather predicted that he would become rich. About it informs Daily Star.

Dalton Redford, 18, bought two lottery tickets and a bottle of energy drink two weeks after his grandfather told him that he would soon receive a million dollars.

“I left one job and was about to go to another. I went to the store to buy an energy drink and grabbed two lottery tickets, ”said the grandson. The young man checked his tickets when he entered the parking lot and found that his grandfather’s prediction had come true and he hit the jackpot. The prize was one million dollars.

Related materials:

Redford immediately called his mother, father and grandfather, and they were all happy for him. The young man had the opportunity to receive payments of 50 thousand dollars annually for 20 years, or to take the entire amount at once and receive a lump sum payment of 600 thousand dollars. He preferred to take the money right away. After taxes, he received $426,000.

The young man is going to buy a pickup truck with the money, and set aside the rest of the prize as savings.

Earlier it was reported that a resident of the American city of Hampton, Virginia, for the first time in his life tried to play the lottery and got rich by hitting the jackpot.