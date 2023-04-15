













Grandparents win the Wii Sports championship and show that there is no age to play

The tournament in question took place in France and was organized by Gamers Assembly. Among the activities included in this Nintendo game is bowling and it was precisely in his tournament that a fairly active couple participated.

This is Jeanine, 96, and her husband, Gilbert, 85. You can see her scoring a tremendous spike in the game that knocked out all the pins. Both elders represent her retirement home.

In another video you can see this couple celebrating and receiving their trophy. This is in the shape of a bowling pin that when broken reveals its interior and a Wii Remote comes out of it. There could not be a more appropriate recognition.

Fountain: Nintendo.

The fact that WiiSports being associated with older players is not a coincidence. Ever the team behind the animated series of The Simpson He emphasized it with one of his episodes.

That was with the episode ‘Million Dollar Maybe’, the eleventh of the 21st season of the show. There appears the ‘Funtendo Zii’, a parody of the Wii, and a game very similar to the one mentioned before which Mr. Burns, Grandpa Simpson and other characters play.

While this episode of The Simpson aired on January 31, 2010, the launch of WiiSports It was November 19, 2006.

This ended up becoming one of the best-selling games of all time. As of March 2021, it had sold 82.90 million copies.

Fountain: Fox.

Many of them were related to the sales of the Wii itself, since it came bundled with the console. However, in Japan this title was sold separately.

Although Nintendo didn’t invent motion-sensing controllers, it’s fair to say that Wii and WiiSportsTogether, they helped tremendously popularize this concept, which persists to this day.

Fountain: Twitter.

One thing that has extended the life of the Wii game mentioned above is that it can still be played on the Wii U. Its successor is Nintendo Switch Sportswhich sells well but is not on the same level as this true sales phenomenon.

In addition to WiiSports We have more video game information at EarthGamer.