According to those established by the authorities of United States, in the tourist visa processolder adults, in most cases, do not have to do the interview to be granted documentation. This is part of a general provision from the US Department of State (DOS). To be exempt from this step, applicants simply must meet the rest of the common requirements for the process.

At the time of processing the B1 or B2 visa, for business or tourism respectively, it is usual for nerves to appear about the interview. Although the requirements for a short-term visit are lower than those required for other types of permits, it is still a situation that generates some stress. For this reason, seniors should keep in mind that this step is not required of them.

The requirements for older adults not to do the visa interview

According to what the official DOS website indicates, Applicants who are over eighty years old are not usually asked for an interview, even if it is the first time they process this document. The same occurs with children under thirteen, who only need to carry out the conversation in exceptional cases.

For its part, and although it is not clear which specific cases it refers to, People under that age could also avoid the interview in renewal casesin which the authorities do not consider that step relevant.

Other than age, there are no special requirements to skip the interview step. However, the issues that make any foreigner eligible for a United States visa will be mandatory: not having a criminal record, not having previous conflicts with the Customs and Border Protection Office, and not having been deported from North American territory.