Grandparents’ Day is celebrated on Monday 2 October as every year. An anniversary not by chance scheduled on the day on which the Catholic Church honors the guardian angels. Protecting their health is one of the objectives of the Artemisia Foundation, which will make all the centers in the Artemisia Lab network available to welcome grandparents and offer them “free screening aimed at promoting prevention and early diagnosis, as well as listening and psycho-social consultancy”. For information and to book an appointment, just contact the nearest Artemisia Lab center.

The celebration of October 2 “was established to remember and praise the wisdom, experience and precious contribution that grandparents offer to society, as well as the role they play in family life, looking after and supporting loved ones just like guardian angels”, recalls Fondazione Artemisia in a note. President Mariastella Giorlandino, “this year too, as for thirty years now – we read – wishes to actively contribute to the protection of the health of grandparents and all elderly people”.