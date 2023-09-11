The «Operation Grandparents and Grandchildren – Together, at School of Health» initiative is organized by Gray Panthers with the collaboration of Silvio Garattini, president of the Mario Negri Pharmacological Research Institute

Grandparents become “testimonials” of healthy lifestyles for their grandchildren. The digital initiative «Operation Grandparents and Grandchildren – Together, at School of Health», by Gray Panthers organized and shared with Silvio Garattini, President of the Mario Negri Pharmacological Research Institute, wants to actively involve grandparents who often look after their grandchildren from the time they leave school until their parents return, so that they can become not only ambassadors, but also guarantors, of healthy lifestyles. «Prevention of diseases and tumors must start early, from a young age: just think that around 50% of forms of diabetes are avoidable, just as around half of tumors are avoidable», claims Professor Garattini who continues. «Prevention obviously has a great advantage not only for the potential patient, but also for his family and, last but not least, for the National Health System».

The initiative

The project will start on September 22nd 2023 on the site Gray Panthers, the portal dedicated to the third (and more vital than ever) age, and will be presented with a video from Vitalba Paesano, publisher and director of Gray Panthersand from prof. Garattini. A. will also be published on the site surveyto be filled in anonymously, which will allow us to map the lifestyles of seniors over 60.

The second part of the questionnaire, however, will be expressly dedicated to grandparents, whether biological or “adopted”, or to all those elderly people who usually take care of a child between the ages of 6 and 10. This will allow us to collect information on children’s habits: from sport, to nutrition, from taste preferences to behavior…

Since October, for 19 months, Gray Panthers will publish an article dedicated to different areas of health (nutrition, obesity, physical activity and posture, drugs, sleep, smoking, alcohol, pollution and more). These texts, written by “Mario Negri” researchers and scientists, are innovative both in their contents, valid for the Senior and Junior School of Health, and in their language and transgenerational approach.