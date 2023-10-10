Home page World

From: Felina Wellner

Split

Only a wall separates an Israeli family from wildly shooting terrorists. They wait in the in-house bunker for ten hours – then a familiar voice rings out.

Nahal Oz – On the morning of October 7, Palestinian terrorists attacked Israel. Among other things, Nahal Oz, a village in the immediate vicinity of the Gaza Strip, has been under attack since then. Anyone who can takes refuge in a shelter – this is what Amir Tibon, his wife and children did.

War in Israel: Family hides in their own bunker. (Symbolic photo) © IMAGO/Saher Alghorra

Fear of death because of Hamas attack: Grandpa frees family from bunker

“There were terrorists on the kibbutz, in our neighborhood and – at some point – outside our window,” Tibon told the newspaper New York Times. Their footsteps, shots and conversations could be clearly heard. At this point, the family had been stuck in the dark bunker for hours. More should follow. The father of the family learned from his journalist colleagues that they would have to wait even longer for the Israeli army. His daughters began to lose patience.

But family help was on the way: his 62-year-old father had proven himself to be a hero and “fought against Hamas terrorists to free the family,” the journalist describes in his own article for the Israeli daily newspaper Haaretz. Out of concern for his son, grandson and daughter-in-law, the former major general contacted his comrades and joined the command unit. Opposite CNN Tibon explains that he burst into tears of joy and relief when he heard the familiar voice of the Savior.

Decades-long conflict: Family survives massacre in Israel

The background to the attack is complex: there have been armed conflicts and rocket fire in the immediate vicinity of the Gaza Strip for decades. Like Amir Tibon’s family, most of the surrounding residents are also equipped with a security room.

“On October 7th we woke up to a nightmare.”

Basically, it was a familiar sound of a mortar shell that woke his wife from her sleep, says Tibon. But they quickly realized: This time the situation is more threatening than usual. The war in Israel has only just begun, the humanitarian situation is getting worse and the fear for the kidnapped and dead continues.