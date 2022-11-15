Grandpa runs over 24 other seniors in line to collect pension

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The driver is in custody of the authorities.
The driver is in the custody of the authorities.
At least five of the injured are in serious condition at the hospital.
November 15, 2022, 06:42 A.M.
In Mexico, adults of more than 20 grandparents were run over while they were outside a bank waiting to collect their pension. It was learned that the driver was also an elderly person.
(Also read: Mexico: bank forced granny to go on a stretcher to collect her pension)
In total there are 24 injured, among them, five have serious injuries, according to a report from Civil Protection in Tamaulipas. Some grandparents have already been discharged.
Apparently the driver is a 68-year-old man of American nationality. He lost control of the vehicle, colliding with a municipal transit patrol.
Then he left the road to crash into the grandparents who were on Francisco I. Madero street, there the Welfare bank had set up a tent for the collection of the pension.
Press reports indicate that the Tamaulipas Attorney General of Justice, Irving Barrios Mojica, reported that investigations were initiated to establish responsibilities in this incident.
INTERNATIONAL WRITING
