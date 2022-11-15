Tuesday, November 15, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Grandpa runs over 24 other seniors in line to collect pension

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 15, 2022
in World
0


close

You run over grandparents in Mexico

The driver is in custody of the authorities.

The driver is in the custody of the authorities.

At least five of the injured are in serious condition at the hospital.

See also  Europe wanted to ease sanctions for the sake of Russian food exports

In Mexico, adults of more than 20 grandparents were run over while they were outside a bank waiting to collect their pension. It was learned that the driver was also an elderly person.

(Also read: Mexico: bank forced granny to go on a stretcher to collect her pension)

In total there are 24 injured, among them, five have serious injuries, according to a report from Civil Protection in Tamaulipas. Some grandparents have already been discharged.

Apparently the driver is a 68-year-old man of American nationality. He lost control of the vehicle, colliding with a municipal transit patrol.

Then he left the road to crash into the grandparents who were on Francisco I. Madero street, there the Welfare bank had set up a tent for the collection of the pension.

Press reports indicate that the Tamaulipas Attorney General of Justice, Irving Barrios Mojica, reported that investigations were initiated to establish responsibilities in this incident.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

More news

Shooting in a bar in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico leaves nine dead
For about a month, a man lived next to his mother’s body

See also  Beijing 2022 Olympics, another 32 infections

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Grandpa #runs #seniors #line #collect #pension

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Novak Djokovic: final decision to play the Australian Open

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result