There is no doubt that honest people with good hearts exist. Later you will know why. Today we will tell you a moving story of life starring Francisco Islas Pontaza'Don Perico', a 96-year-old man who He used the Welfare Pension to pay for his funeral in EpazoyucanEstad Hidalgo.

It was on social networks where the decision of the older adult went viral, who one day arrived at his neighbor's house and He gave him 12 thousand pesos to save telling him to use it in whatever he offered, since he lived alone.

“Save this money, for whatever is offered.”

Not many days later the man lost his life, as if the premonition had made him save a part of the payment to cover the expenses of the tomb.

Unfortunately, there were no family members or many friends at the funeral, beyond those he made in the neighborhood where he spent his last moments. He didn't need much more to say goodbye to this world than his neighbors and the flowers they were able to bring him.

Those who have shared the story on social networks highlight the honesty of the neighbor who used the saved money to bury Francisco 'Don Perico'.