“Next time I’ll buy Coca-Cola to get the cocaine back,” Musk wrote on his verified Twitter account.

The tweet garnered a huge interaction, as it received more than 40,000 comments as of Thursday morning, more than 71,000 tweets re-published it, and 635,000 others liked it.

In the comments on the tweet, tweeters suggested that Musk buy certain companies and platforms, such as “Tik Tok” and “McDonald’s.”

Others went on to remind Musk that it would be difficult for her to buy Coca-Cola, given its market value of $284 billion, which means it is more than two-thirds of Musk’s $268 billion fortune.

It seems that this tweet came in a satirical framework because cocaine is prohibited by law, and Musk said in another tweet shortly: “Let’s make Twitter as fun as possible.”

But some reminded of Musk’s acquisition of “Twitter”, which was considered by some to be a joke, before it became a reality a few days ago, in a deal amounting to 44 billion dollars.

According to press reports, the difficult childhood that Musk faced pushed him to expand his control in the world.

Business Insider said that although the tweet appears to be sarcastic, it bears some historical facts.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse in the United States, cocaine was legal in 1885, when an Alabama pharmacist brewed the drink, which became the world’s most famous, with cocaine.

At the time, pharmacist John Pemberton’s recipe included cocaine, extracted from the leaves of the coca plant, before it was later abandoned.