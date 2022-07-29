Martin has lost his home and several parties still want to see tens of thousands of euros from him. Starting with the judiciary, which has filed a confiscation claim of ten grand. The Oldenzaler is not exactly in the best period of his life, he admits wholeheartedly. “It’s a big bucket of misery and I certainly don’t look too happy about the future.” He thinks back to the period between 2014 and 2018. It is in those years that he and his wife try to ‘do things up’ with the trade in soft drugs in order to help their son with his first steps on the housing market. Martin fell into the fast money trap.