Grandpa goes viral for watching the game from a warehouse window

A whole campaign was generated on Twitter to buy him a TV.
The image of the old man moved social networks and they even got him a television.
The image of the old man moved social networks and they even got him a television.
December 15, 2022, 08:56 PM
With the world, he has seen first-hand how the festival of soccer in Argentina, where sport becomes a religion, it is evident that the level of love for the team reaches another level.
One of the stories that has most moved users on social networks is that of a grandfather who had to watch one of the national team matches Argentina through a window and placing a chair in the middle of the street.
The moment was posted on Twitter with a photo that immediately caught the attention of Internet users, and they even decided to start a movement to get this man a new television.
The @todaboluda account wrote: “I need us to give him a TV”, next to the photo that already has more than 76,000 likes.
After all the commotion, which reached local and international media, the Frávega company, who responded to the trill.
They indicated that they were already trying to contact the elderly to deliver a new television so that he can enjoy the World Cup final against France next Sunday December 18.
