Friday, December 16, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Grandpa goes viral for watching the game from a warehouse window

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 16, 2022
in World
0


close

Grandpa watching a game through the window.

A whole campaign was generated on Twitter to buy him a TV.

Photo:

Twitter: @unaboluda

A whole campaign was generated on Twitter to buy him a TV.

The image of the old man moved social networks and they even got him a television.

With the world, he has seen first-hand how the festival of soccer in Argentina, where sport becomes a religion, it is evident that the level of love for the team reaches another level.

See also  Turkey refused to be a guarantor for Ukraine

One of the stories that has most moved users on social networks is that of a grandfather who had to watch one of the national team matches Argentina through a window and placing a chair in the middle of the street.

You can read: The most searched porn actors and actresses on Pornhub in 2022

The moment was posted on Twitter with a photo that immediately caught the attention of Internet users, and they even decided to start a movement to get this man a new television.

The @todaboluda account wrote: “I need us to give him a TV”, next to the photo that already has more than 76,000 likes.

More News: Celebrity Surgeon Gets Requests From Patients To Be As AI Faces

After all the commotion, which reached local and international media, the Frávega company, who responded to the trill.

They indicated that they were already trying to contact the elderly to deliver a new television so that he can enjoy the World Cup final against France next Sunday December 18.

See also  Changes in Tinder: your friends will be able to comment on your matches in real time

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Grandpa #viral #watching #game #warehouse #window

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Twenty SMEs from the Region of Murcia are among the growth leaders in Spain, twice as many as in 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result