Neighbors of the downtown colony of the municipality of Texcaltitlán, south of the Mexico statethey alerted the local authorities, after locating on the side of the francisco sarabia streetthe lifeless body of an older adult.

The 62-year-old victim, identified as Román, suffered a blow to the head, which would have been the cause of death, caused by a severe fall from a horse.

According to what was indicated by relatives who came to recognize the body, the man had gone for a horseback ride in the area, but did not return, after having fallen from the animal.

According to the first versions, it would have been a loud noise that scared the equine, which began to run, throwing Román to the ground, where he became unconscious. Although the paramedics gave him first aid, they could only confirm the death.