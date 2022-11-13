Seniors who can no longer fend for themselves may need approximately 32,000 pesos a year to support themselves according to a Forbes researcher, so, given their needs, a grandpa cries with emotion after a tiktoker paid for his errand.

In social networks you can find videos that destroy your soul, as shown in the following clip where the TikTok user “Eder Alejandro LH” moved to show how he paid for the basic necessities of the supermarket to a man.

The content that @ederalejandrolh shared on his TikTok account showed a man who was in the supermarket choosing things for basic needs.

For older adults who have to support themselves it is very difficult since inflation continues to rise and they must eat and drink properly.

Given this, the creator of the content touched the internet by telling the man to choose what he wanted from the supermarket.

To which the man could not help but cry and comment, “It’s a lot for this old man”, although at first it was seen that he was embarrassed to grab food, he ended up doing it.

Since he realized that it was a good deed that the influencer did for him, he also pointed out that he was very happy and sad at the same time, because not even his children have cared so much about him.

Among the items that were in the market cart was Bachoco whole chicken ($56 pesos), tuna for $20 pesos, among more basic pantry materials.

Before the sad story, netizens were present and pointed out, “There should be something to adopt a grandpa”, “What I like the most is that his best friend accompanies him everywhere”.