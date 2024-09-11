A grandmother of the United Stateswhose identity was kept confidential, generated a wave of comments explain her decision not to become the primary caregiver for her grandchildren. In an interview with Business Insiderrevealed the Deep reasons behind his choice and highlighted a perspective that challenges the Traditional expectations about the role of grandparents in parenting of children.

According to what he told the aforementioned media, he remembers having raised five children without the direct assistance of their own motherwho lived thousands of miles away. ‘I raised my children with the support of teenage caregivers and the neighborhood child care co-op,’ she said. Despite the obstacles, He never felt resentment towards his mother for not moving out and taking an active role. in raising their children. The memories her children have of their grandmother are of genuine love, not obligation..

The enjoyment of life and the reflection of the grandmother who refuses to take care of her grandchildren



Now, at 67, he is enjoying a new stage in his life.‘I loved being a mother, but I was looking forward to the liberation from nappies and Lego blocks,’ she says. In this phase, she found satisfaction as a full-time writer and seeks not to be tied to regular childcare schedulesWhile she spends time with her grandchildren, her son and daughter-in-law choose to hire nannies unless she volunteers. This allows you to enjoy your time with them without feeling tired..

Grandma revealed that she enjoys the company of her grandchildren the most

Furthermore, he acknowledges that The free babysitting service that grandparents can offer is a valuable resource for parents, but she doesn’t feel adequate to be the primary caregiver on a daily basis. ‘I don’t think I could run after a toddler without collapsing,’ she says. Despite staying active and fit, feel that their energy is not enough to meet the level of activity required small children.

The decision not to take on a constant caregiving role is not an act of unlovebut a conscious choice, in his words, because She has already done her job as a mother for 3 years. He also emphasizes that enjoying the company of his grandchildren and Being present at important events is your way of contributing without compromising your well-being.such as football matches and school concerts, and is ready to be an emergency resource when needed.

She understands that her love is not measured by the hours she spends as a primary caregiver.but for their support and presence when it is most needed. ‘My grandchildren know how much I love them, and that is not measured by the hours I spend caring for them,’ she concludes.