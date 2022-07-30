After the funeral of little Diana Pifferi, the grandmother told her version outside the church: “Every time, she said that Diana was asleep”

The last farewell to the little girl was celebrated yesterday, July 29th Diana Pifferi. Maria, Alessia Pifferi’s grandmother and mother, showed her immense pain. Her cameras caught her as she screamed at her granddaughter that they hadn’t abandoned her and that her mother was crazy.

Then, the woman raised to the sky the photo of the child who died of starvation and everyone has applauded and greeted Diana for the last time.

Outside the church, grandmother Maria explained that she had always been unaware of everything and that the granddaughter was growing well, she was fine. He can’t explain what her daughter did to her little girl. She was video calling her every day, twice a day, she had started walking, leaving the sofa. “Of course he seemed in good health, he spoke. She said mom, grandmother, baby food. So until 15 days ago ”.

Why did Maria say up to 15 days ago? The woman later explained that suddenly the Alessia’s behavior has changed. Whenever he phoned her to see Diana, he told her that He was sleeping.

Contrary to what had initially spread, Maria did not hear from her daughter in those six days away. Alessia never made herself heard when she was out, but the whole family was convinced that wherever she went, bring his daughter with him. Who could have even imagined that she would leave her alone at home for whole weekends and the last time for six days?

From prison, Alessia Pifferi tried to contact her mother, but according to what told by her grandmother Maria, she found a door closed in your face: “I’m disgusted. We don’t want to hear about her anymore ”.

“A monster”, that’s how he defined it on Facebook and in front of more than 150 people on the day of his granddaughter’s funeral. The affair has shocked the whole of Italyan 18-month-old girl left to die of starvation by her mother, who chose to spend six days with her partner, without worrying about the well-being of the fruit of her womb.