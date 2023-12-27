Yesterday we told you about a child who received a PlayStation 5 for Christmas, and was deeply disappointed. Well, the time has come to see the opposite side, since a grandmother received a nintendo switch and his reaction was that of a child.

Through social networks, a video of a woman from the third opening a gift that contains a Nintendo Switch has gone viral. Although one might think that the lady would not have a positive reaction to this gift, Here we can see his happy face as he exclaimed that “he had always wanted one.”

Never to old to game 🥹🥰 pic.twitter.com/Tb42Tayjg1 — dubs (@DubtricksGaming) December 26, 2023

Although at the moment we do not know which game his console debuted with, This is a beautiful moment that will make anyone believe in the magic of Christmas.. Likewise, it is very likely that many received a Switch during this time. Although it has been mentioned that the console is in its last year of support, not only will we still see a couple of interesting releases throughout 2024, but an extensive library full of quality is already available.

While many may associate video games with young people, we must not forget that Nintendo products are also quite popular with those who are already part of the elderly group.. We must not forget the popularity of the Wii with this sector. In this way, a Switch is a good gift for grandparents. On related topics, you can see the kid who was disappointed with a PS5 here.

Editor's Note:

It's nice to get together as a family and play, especially with a Nintendo Switch. Let's hope this grandmother can connect more with her grandchildren now that she can enjoy a game of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate or even join a game of Fortnite.

Via: dubs