In China, parents found their son, who was given away by his grandmother to a strange family 37 years ago

A couple from China found their son and were reunited with him after 37 years of forced separation. About this writes South China Morning Post.

In 1986, a woman gave birth to a baby boy in Weinan, Shaanxi Province, northwest China. He was the family’s third child. A day after her grandson was born, his grandmother gave him to a man surnamed Zhao to raise. She had contacted strangers without the young parents’ knowledge. She later explained to them that she had done so because she believed that poverty would make it too difficult to raise a third child.

Zhao paid the grandmother for the boy. The father and mother said they only knew that Zhao’s hometown was in Shandong Province in eastern China. After the grandmother’s death, the couple spent three decades searching for their son.

In 2009, Chinese police authorities created a large DNA database by collecting blood samples from couples whose children had gone missing, as well as adopted children who wanted to find their biological parents. In February 2024, the couple’s blood samples matched the DNA of a man surnamed Pan, who lived in Zaozhuang, Shandong Province. On August 3, Pan was finally reunited with his parents in Weinan, where he was born 37 years ago.

Earlier, a US resident who abandoned her two-year-old daughter due to difficult life circumstances met her more than 50 years later. The women were happy to meet and continued to communicate.