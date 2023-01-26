The news sparked a tough debate on social media between those who agree with the grandmother and those who don’t.

With modern hectic life giving birth to a child is not easy especially for the management during the growth of the child. Trust one babysitter is becoming an increasingly common practice. Before deciding to hire a nanny for our children there is always a weapon that can be exploited: i grandparents. Grandparents represent a fundamental component because having more free time they can look after and maintain their grandchildren while waiting for their parents to return from work.

A job that obviously is believed to be free but which was not the case for a family of United Kingdom that she received an economic request from her grandmother to look after and maintain her grandchild.

The incredible news was reported by several British tabloids which have sparked the debate between those who agree with their grandmother, agree that the commitment should be rewarded and those who cannot believe that a grandmother asks to be paid to be with her nephew.

“I accept, but you have to pay me £16 an hour plus extras” – this would have been the grandmother’s answer to her daughter’s proposal. “She said she will charge me £16 for every hour she takes care of the baby, plus tax if we are late picking up the baby. We have to provide her with a car seat, a stroller, bottles, and everything we have at home to take care of the baby in her home” – the story of the new mother who obviously said she was shocked and enraged by the request.

Angry she would be deciding to enroll her son in a nursery which apparently would be cheaper than leaving it with grandma.

“I’m thinking of enrolling my son in daycare. The cost will be lower overall and he will be a bit closer to our home. Due to our jobs, we cannot work from home, so we are in desperate need of assistance. Everyone else in our family works full time so they can’t help us” – her words.