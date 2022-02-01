Elisabeth Pähtz is a chess grandmaster. In the interview she talks about strategy, the relationship between bad mood and aggressiveness and the importance of risk – for women and men.

Ms Pähtz, how important are strategies in your life?

As a chess player I need a suitable strategy before every game, I need to know how I will ideally build up my game. But I also apply this approach to my everyday life. Before making almost any decision, I weigh things up, look at the pros and cons, and analyze the matter. It’s just inside me.

What makes a good strategy?

A good strategy gives you security, you know: If I go about it this way, then it just has to go well, it can’t be any other way. Of course, that’s not always the case in life. In chess, however, I can now weigh up very well what will work and what won’t. I have built up decades of knowledge for this, and that is the second point. A good strategy is usually not created in the stomach by some feeling, but in the head by a lot of knowledge. But of course, intuition always plays a role – in life and on the board.