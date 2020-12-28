Highlights: Today is Ratan Tata’s birthday, the veteran business has turned 83

Honored with Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan, head of Tata Charitable Trust

Ratan Tata used to tease fellow children in school after parents divorce

Then one thing Grandma Ratan Tata tied the knot, what was it

Ratan Tata is today counted among the largest industrialists in the country. Tata’s name was definitely received in the heritage, but the journey to reach it was not easy at all. Her grandmother became a great support for Ratan Tata, who struggled with family problems in childhood. In 1948, when Ratan was just 10 years old, father Naval and mother Sonu got divorced. Then Ratanji Tata’s widow, Navajibai Tata, adopted Ratan. She was the grandmother who brought up Ratan Tata and his brother after the parents’ divorce. Many things taught by Grandma came in the life of Ratan Tata and he says this himself. But Dadi had a lesson that changed the whole life of Ratan Tata. What was that thing, read.

Words of Grandma that appeared in Ratan Tata’s mind

In a conversation with Humans of Bombay, Tata says, “I had a happy childhood but as me and my brother grew up, we had to face ragging and personal difficulties … because of the divorce of our parents.” ..Which was not as common as it was in those days. But my grandmother raised us all the way. When my mother got married second, the boys in school started saying a lot about us. Our grandmother asked us to maintain our dignity at all costs, that matter is with me till today. “



That lesson of grandmother came in handy

Tata continues, “By obeying Grandma, we turned our back on situations we might have fought. I still remember, after the Second World War, that she took me and my brother to London on a summer vacation. There I learned a lot of life values. She would tell us, ‘Don’t say that’ or ‘Shut up about that’ and from there she spoke ‘top dignity’ in our minds. She was always there for us. “



Tata continued, “I wanted to learn violin, my father’s emphasis was on the piano. I wanted to study in an American college, he worked in the UK. I wanted to be an architect, he wanted to see me as an engineer. If my grandmother Otherwise, I would not have been able to go to Cornell University in the United States. It was because of him that even though I had entered for mechanical engineering, but then got out with a degree in architecture. My father was very angry and debated a lot But finally I stood on my feet. It was my grandmother who taught me that even the courage to speak can be gentle and dignified. “

