Have you thought about the day of your death? The case of an elderly lady who exhibited what the outfit What do you want to be named on the day of your funeral.

If we are sure of something, it is that one day we are going to die, and that is something that the protagonist of the following viral case is very clear about, who at 92 years old has exposed what outfit she wants to be put on when they place her inside the coffin .

It was through the TikTok social network where Lilian Droniaka 92-year-old woman, published a video in which she exhibited exactly what clothes she wants her relatives to put on her before burying her.

According to what can be seen in the viral clip, the elderly woman appears holding the clothing that she likes the most so that her relatives can put it on the day of her wake.

“Hope you like. I don’t want to die yet, but it’s good to be prepared,” said the 92-year-old grandmother.

Just a few seconds later, Lillian Droniak appears before the camera in the costume that she had shown before and, in addition, she also puts on earrings that match her outfit.

“I leave this video here so that no one makes me ‘ugly’ when the day comes,” stressed the tiktoker.

As expected, the video uploaded to the TikTok social network already accumulates more than 11.8 million reproductionsas well as more than 2 million “likes” and more than 26 thousand comments.

In the comment box there were not a few netizens who expressed their most sincere wishes so that the day in which Droniak has to wear said clothing does not come soon. Meanwhile, there were those who highlighted the good taste of the older lady.

Likewise, there were some users of the Chinese virtual platform who shared that their grandparents also had planned what clothes they wanted to be put on at their funeral and that, indeed, they used that.

It is worth mentioning that if the name of this famous granny sounds familiar to you, it is because, days before, she went viral by announcing that one of her purposes for this 2023 is never write to any of her ex-boyfriends again.