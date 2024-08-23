Home World

From: Carmen Mörwald, Alina Schröder

There has been no trace of Elijah for months. The child’s mother is in custody, but the grandmother is doing everything she can to solve the case.

Two Rivers/Wisconsin – Little Elijah Vue from the US state of Wisconsin has been missing for about half a year. Despite the seemingly hopeless situation, investigators are continuing the search. The police in the city of Two Rivers announced in a Facebook postContribution with: “Elijah is always in our thoughts and we remain hopeful that we will find him.” They remain optimistic that the truth behind his disappearance will be uncovered.

Birthday party without birthday child: Grandmother designs invitation card for missing Elijah

Elijah’s grandmother Jodi is also not giving up. She told the US broadcaster WMTV: “I’m still hopeful that they’ll find him somewhere.” She expressed dismay at the fact that no one noticed anything: “It’s terrible that no one saw anything. How could no one see anything? How could no one know anything?” To honor Elijah’s upcoming fourth birthday, Jodi is organizing a party for the volunteers who helped search for him.

For the missing Elijah’s birthday, his grandmother designed an invitation card with dinosaur motifs. The card bears the message: “Join us for a gathering of community members and their families to honor the love of a child.” The location and time of the celebration are also listed. The Two Rivers Police Department shared the Invitation on Facebook and invited everyone interested on behalf of the family.

Three-year-old Elijah Vue has been missing for several months. On the occasion of his upcoming birthday, his grandmother launched a moving campaign. © Montage/Jodi Baur/WMTV

Grandmother of missing Elijah criticizes investigation

Jodi hopes that her grandson’s picture will be shown to the public as often as possible so that he is not forgotten. However, she also expressed her dissatisfaction with the investigation and the lack of transparency: “They don’t tell us anything more than what they tell you,” she criticized the broadcaster. Sometimes she has the feeling that the search for Elijah has been abandoned: “You don’t see any searches, you don’t see anyone looking.”

In custody for child abuse: Mother of missing Elijah is said to be unpredictable

The case of the missing three-year-old from Wisconsin is affecting people far beyond the USA. The circumstances of his disappearance are unusual: According to media reports, his mother had entrusted him to an acquaintance so that he could “learn how to be a man”. Since then, Elijah has disappeared. It has now been revealed that his mother and her boyfriend, who was supposed to look after the child, are in custody on suspicion of child abuse.

Jodi wrote a letter to the court arguing against a lower bail for her daughter. She pointed out her daughter’s erratic behavior, her poor judgment and her inability to take responsibility. “Her story always depends on her audience,” according to the broadcaster WLUK in the letter. Instead of looking for her son, she defended her friend. (cln/asc)